Video: Sneak Peek of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Broadway At Music Circus

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Check out a sneak peek at Jesus Christ Superstar, running at the UC Davis Health Pavilion in Sacramento March 13 to 22, in this video from the production.

Experience the landmark musical Jesus Christ Superstar like never before, with an all-star cast performing onstage, above the stage and all around you.

With classic songs performed by a cast including veterans of film, television and Broadway stages, don’t miss this brand-new, immersive production of the musical that introduced generations of fans to the magic of live theatre.

Also, watch Maelyn Jarmon performs "I Don't Know How to Love Him" from the production here: