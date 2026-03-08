Photos: 1st Look at DUST OF EGYPT, New Play at NYC's Sheen Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Here's a first look at Dust of Egypt: The Story of Sojourner Truth, a heroic saga of a young mother’s fight to save her son, written by Karin Abarbanel being staged through March 29, 2026, at The Frank Shiner Theater, The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Bleecker Street in New York City.

Rhonda PASSION Hansome directs a cast of seven, including Desi Waters as Sojourner Truth with Jade Cayne, Eliott Johnson*, Eric Ruffin*, Jeanna Schweppe*, Mark McCullough Thomas*, and Nicholas Louis Turturro. *Member, Actors' Equity Association.

What could be more timely and timeless than the heroic saga of a young mother's fight to save her only son? Years before her legendary "Ain't I a Woman" speech, the Black activist Sojourner Truth was a young mother determined to rescue her 5-year-old boy Peter after he was sold and illegally taken down South. Dust of Egypt dramatizes this remarkable, little-known true story and its poignant aftermath. At a time when slaves and women had no power or voice, she spoke out and confronted injustice. She became the first Black woman to sue a slave owner in court - and she won. The play explores the price of injustice, faith and forgiveness, resilience and releasing the past. It is a moving story of loss and triumph.

"You might call Dust of Egypt historical, but every day worldwide we see women of principle stand up — even sacrifice for their truth,” shares director Rhonda PASSION Hansome. "Every day we see children snatched from their mothers' love. Only Sojourner's faith in spirit could surpass her maternal mission."

Select performances will feature a talkback that explores themes in the play, including family and parenting, education, faith and spirituality.

Performances for Dust of Egypt are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m., plus Friday, March 20 at 11 a.m., and Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. Exception: Thursday, March 12 is at 11 a.m. (not 7 p.m.).

The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Check out production photos here:

Photo credit: Rainer DeLalio



Jeanne Schweppe and Eric Ruffin

Desi Waters

Jade Cayne and Mark McCullough Thomas

Jade Cayne and Eliott Johnson

Eliott Johnson

Eric Ruffin

Desi Waters and Jade Cayne

Jeanne Schweppe

Desi Waters, Jeanne Schweppe and Jade Cayne

Jade Cayne

Jade Cayne

Nicholas Louis Turturro

Jade Cayne and Nicholas Louis Turturro

Eric Ruffin, Mark McCullough Thomas and Jeanne Schweppe

Eric Ruffin and Nicholas Louis Turturro

Jade Cayne

Jade Cayne and Jeanne Schweppe

Eric Ruffin and Jade Cayne

Desi Waters, Jade Cayne and Eric Ruffin

Desi Waters

Desi Waters

The Company