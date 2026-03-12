Governor Josh Shapiro & More Join REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER March 13 Episode Lineup

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Real Time with Bill Maher will continue Friday, March 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Gov. Josh Shapiro, Democratic governor of Pennsylvania and author of the new book “Where We Keep the Light: Stories From a Life of Service.”

This week’s panel discussion includes Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director under President Trump and author of the new book “All The Wrong Moves: How Three Catastrophic Decisions Led to the Rise of Trump”; and Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of Goldman Sachs and author of the book “Streetwise: Getting to and Through Goldman Sachs.”

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022).

Between “Politically Incorrect” and “Real Time,” Maher has garnered 41 Emmy nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network, “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

Photo Credit: HBO