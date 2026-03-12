Video: Watch Hilary Duff Perform 'Roommates' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Earlier this week, global superstar Hilary Duff took the stage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a performance of “Roommates," featured on her sixth studio album, luck… or something, which was released in February. Check out the performance now.

Co-written by Duff with her husband, Matthew Koma and Brian Phillips, the 11-track collection album includes the previously released singles “Roommates" and “Mature," and the opening track, “Weather For Tennis."

Duff will soon embark on the lucky me tour, her first full-scale global headline run in almost two decades. Spanning seven countries, with dates across the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, the world tour begins with a two night run in West Palm Beach, FL June 21 & 22, and travels into February 2027.

Highlights include shows at world-famous venues such as Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum (July 8 + 9), Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 20), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (August 5 + 6), London, UK’s The O2 (September 10 + 15), Melbourne, AU’s Rod Laver Arena (October 26 + 27), Vancouver, BC’s Rogers Arena (January 22 + 23 ) and Mexico City, MX’s Palacio de los Deportes (February 12 + 13).

Support for 2026 shows in the US, Canada, Ireland, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand shows comes from GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA Platinum-certified artist La Roux. North American dates through 2026 will also feature special guest Jade LeMac, while Lauren Spencer Smith will join Duff on 2027 Canadian dates. More information is available here.

About Hilary Duff

After rising to fame as the titular star of the Disney Channel blockbuster, “Lizzie McGuire,” Duff first kicked off her music career with 2003’s 4X platinum Metamorphosis, before releasing her platinum-selling 2004 self-titled LP and 2007 autobiographical dance-pop collection Dignity. Her latest album is her first new music since 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out.