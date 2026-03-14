TheaterWorks Hartford Announces Details for its 2026-27 Season

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TheaterWorks Hartford, under the leadership of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, announced details for its upcoming 2026-27 season.

The theater’s 41st season launches in October of 2026 with Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale). Set on the remote edge of a small Idaho town, this gripping new play reunites a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew, when circumstances suddenly force them back into each other’s lives. With a crumbling house to sell and years of unresolved history between them, sparks fly, tempers flare, and buried wounds resurface. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road explores the complicated, deeply human urge to reach across the void that separates us, even when doing so threatens to break us open.

The season continues with a production of Topdog/Underdog, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Suzan-Lori Parks. Celebrating 25 years since its groundbreaking premiere off-Broadway, Topdog/Underdog remains one of the most powerful and provocative works in American theater. This darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game three-card monte, the brothers navigate ambition, dreams, rivalry, and deep family secrets to uncover the surprising truths that have shaped their lives. This production will open February of 2027.

The third play in TWH’s 26/27 season will be both intimate and epic: The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power. Three brothers. One dream. An empire that would change the world. On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria steps on to a New York dock dreaming of a new life in America. Soon his two brothers join him—and an American epic begins. Spanning two centuries of family history, the play traces the humble beginnings, extraordinary successes, and eventual collapse of the financial institution that would help bring the global economy to its knees. In this theatrical tour de force, three actors bring more than a century and a half of ambition, triumph, and tragedy vividly to life. The Lehman Trilogy received universal critical acclaim, and won the Tony Award for Best Play. This production will open in April of 2027.

Both by Paloma Nozicka, opens in June of 2027. In the CT premiere of this exciting new play, Xochi is dealing with a lot. A difficult pregnancy, a new relationship, and the strain of navigating life within her close-knit Mexican American family who is still grappling with the disappearance of her twin brother more than a year ago. As she struggles to keep her footing, the impossible happens—Sebastian suddenly returns. Her family is overjoyed, but Xochi is not so sure. Where has he been? And why does this version of her brother feel so different from the one she remembers? Haunting, funny, and deeply moving, Both explores the fragile bonds of family, the persistence of memory, and the unsettling question of which truths we choose to believe. Paloma and TWH are recipients of the Joyce C. Willis Equity in the Arts Award from the Roberts Foundation for the Arts.

TWH’s 41st season concludes with 73 Seconds, written and performed by multimedia artist Jared Mezzocchi (TWH: Circus Fire, Sandra). Opening in August of 2027, Jared shares the true story of his relationship with his mother after she is invited by NASA to go into outer space. What begins as a personal inquiry becomes a far-reaching exploration of family, memory, and the ways we deal with catastrophe. Using analog technology from the 1980s to create a live documentary, this inventive new work asks how we piece together the past, especially when it resists being remembered. The World Premiere of 73 Seconds was commissioned and produced by En Garde Arts.

Additionally, TheaterWorks Hartford’s Twisted Holiday Tradition will return for its 14th year in 2026 with some new surprises! Christmas on the Rocks runs November - December of 2026. TWH will also be bringing back the very popular Living Room Series, as well as planning a few special events throughout the year.

“In the midst of our landmark 40th anniversary season, it feels both surreal and incredibly exciting to be announcing our 41st,” says TWH’s Artistic Director, Rob Ruggiero. “This collection of plays inspires me, and I can’t wait to share them all with TWH audiences. Each story is distinct and compelling, yet they’re all beautifully connected by their exploration of family — in all its complexity, humor, heartbreak, and resilience. They entertain, challenge us, and ask meaningful questions about who we are and how we care for one another.

We’re also thrilled to once again offer a five-show season, along with the return of our twisted holiday hit Christmas on the Rocks — back for its 14th year. It’s a lineup we’re deeply proud of, and one we’re eager to experience together.”

Managing Director Jeff Griffin adds, “As we continue rebuilding our audiences and working toward a sustainable future for the theater, we have to let the art lead the way—original stories, unforgettable characters, and artistic excellence. Those are the hallmarks of TheaterWorks productions and what we believe will bring both longtime subscribers and new audiences to Pearl Street next season.”

TheaterWorks Hartford’s historic home is located at 233 Pearl St. in downtown Hartford. Five play subscriptions are now available and can be purchased at twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838. All subscriptions come with 1 Free Drink per season.

Priority Booking for subscribers runs May 27 - June 10, 2026. Single tickets go on sale June 11, 2026. Please visit twhartford.org for more information.

TheaterWorks Hartford 2026-2027 Season

Little Bear Ridge Road

By Samuel D. Hunter | NYT Critics Pick / Regional Premiere

October 2026

Set on the remote edge of a small Idaho town, this gripping new play reunites a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew, when circumstances suddenly force them back into each other’s lives. With a crumbling house to sell and years of unresolved history between them, sparks fly, tempers flare, and buried wounds resurface. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road explores the complicated, deeply human urge to reach across the void that separates us, even when doing so threatens to break us open.

Topdog/Underdog

By Suzan-Lori Parks | Pulitzer Prize Winner / 25th Anniversary Production

February 2027

Celebrating 25 years since its groundbreaking premiere off-Broadway, Topdog/Underdog remains one of the most powerful and provocative works in American theater. This darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game three-card monte, the brothers navigate ambition, dreams, rivalry, and deep family secrets to uncover the surprising truths that have shaped their lives.

The Lehman Trilogy

By Stefano Massini, Adapted By Ben Power | Tony Award Winner for Best Play

April 2027

Three brothers. One dream. An empire that would change the world. On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria steps on to a New York dock dreaming of a new life in America. Soon his two brothers join him—and an American epic begins. Spanning two centuries of family history, the play traces the humble beginnings, extraordinary successes, and eventual collapse of the financial institution that would help bring the global economy to its knees. In this theatrical tour de force, three actors bring more than a century and a half of ambition, triumph, and tragedy vividly to life. The Lehman Trilogy received universal critical acclaim, and won the Tony Award for Best Play. This production will open in April of 2027.

Both

By Paloma Nozicka | Connecticut Premiere

June 2027

In the CT premiere of this exciting new play, Xochi is dealing with a lot. A difficult pregnancy, a new relationship, and the strain of navigating life within her close-knit Mexican American family who is still grappling with the disappearance of her twin brother more than a year ago. As she struggles to keep her footing, the impossible happens—Sebastian suddenly returns. Her family is overjoyed, but Xochi is not so sure. Where has he been? And why does this version of her brother feel so different from the one she remembers? Haunting, funny, and deeply moving, Both explores the fragile bonds of family, the persistence of memory, and the unsettling question of which truths we choose to believe. Paloma and TWH are recipients of the Joyce C. Willis Equity in the Arts Award from the Roberts Foundation for the Arts.

73 Seconds

Written and Performed by Jared Mezzocchi

August 2027

In 73 Seconds, multimedia artist Jared Mezzocchi tells us the true story of his relationship with his mother after she is invited by NASA to go into outer space. What begins as a personal inquiry becomes a far-reaching exploration of family, memory, and the ways we deal with catastrophe. Using analog technology from the 1980s to create a live documentary, this inventive new work asks how we piece together the past, especially when it resists being remembered. The World Premiere of 73 Seconds was commissioned and produced by En Garde Arts.