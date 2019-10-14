Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 10/14-10/18
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Oct. 14-18 (subject to change):
Monday, Oct. 14
1. Jeff Bridges ("Jeff Bridges: Pictures Volume 2") 2. Mykal-Michelle Harris ("mixed-ish") 3. Musical Guest Morris Day feat. Snoop Dogg 4. Guillermo LIVE from Dallas
Tuesday, Oct. 15
1. Elton John ("Me") 2. Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit") 3. Musical Guest Thom Yorke ("Tomorrow's Modern Boxes") 4. Guillermo LIVE from Chicago
Wednesday, Oct. 16
1. Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show") 2. Dave Matthews (Chickapig and 25 Outlaws) 3. Musical Guest Blanco Brown 4. Guillermo LIVE from Pittsburgh
Thursday, Oct. 17
1. Paul Rudd ("Living with Yourself") 2. Lizzy Caplan ("Castle Rock") 3. Musical Guest Tyler Childers 4. Guillermo LIVE from Philadelphia
Friday, Oct. 18
TBD
Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
