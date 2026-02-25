HAMILTON, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST And More Set for Broadway Across Canada 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Across Canada has announced its 2026–2027 Broadway Season at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre, featuring five productions as part of its ongoing national touring program.

The new season includes three premiere engagements and two record-setting hits, offering Vancouver audiences a mix of contemporary musicals and established Broadway titles.

The 2026–2027 Broadway Season

& Juliet

September 29 – October 4, 2026

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, & JULIET reimagines Shakespeare’s love story by asking what might have happened if Juliet chose a different ending. The musical features a pop score including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast

November 24 – 29, 2026

Disney’s first North American touring production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST in over 25 years features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton. Direction and choreography are by Matt West, with scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, and lighting design by Natasha Katz. The score includes “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Mrs. Doubtfire

January 19 – 24, 2027

Based on the film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE follows an out-of-work actor who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny to remain close to his children. The musical adaptation brings the story of family and reconciliation to the stage.

Hamilton

May 26 – June 13, 2027

Hamilton, with book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through a score blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway. The production is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. The show has received 11 Tony Awards, Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Bodyguard

July 6 – 11, 2027

Based on the 1992 film, THE BODYGUARD follows former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer, hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron. The musical includes songs associated with Whitney Houston, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “Saving All My Love,” and “One Moment in Time.”

Subscription Information

The best way to experience the season is through a Broadway Across Canada subscription. 2026–2027 season subscription packages go on sale February 27 and include guaranteed same-seat locations, no-fee payment plans, priority seating access, guaranteed pricing, easy online upgrades and exchanges, and an automatic renewal program. Five-show packages start at $329.00, with interest-free installments available.

Subscriptions can be purchased at BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca or by calling 866.542.7469. Groups of 10 or more may purchase by contacting Canada.Groups@BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca or calling 800.889.8457.