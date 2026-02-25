Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the New Episode of WATSON Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Following a mid-season break, Watson is back with a new episode of the CBS medical series, airing this Sunday, March 1 at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT and streaming on Paramount+. Watch a sneak peek clip now.

In the episode, Watson and the fellows race against the clock to save a man and his pregnant wife from a terrifying sinkhole. Meanwhile, Ingrid’s future with her therapy group becomes unclear.

Watson stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives, as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries. While Watson's team of “doc-tectives” may have defeated Moriarty last season, they remain determined in season two in their mission to investigate and treat the world’s rarest diseases for their clinic’s patients.

With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes, who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past, which lies hidden within his own body.

In addition to Chestnut, the series stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes. Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz serve as executive producers.

The second season of Watson premiered Monday, Oct. 13 and now airs weekly in its new time period, Sundays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT.

Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/CBS