Video: Luke Grimes Stars in Sneak Peek Clip From MARSHALS Series Premiere

Luke Grimes is back in the saddle as Kayce Dutton in Marshals, the new CBS series following the events of Taylor Sheridan's hit Yellowstone. Check out a sneak peek clip from the series premiere, which airs Sunday, March 1, at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Amid a personal tragedy and with the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. The show follows Kayce and his teammates, Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means).

In the premiere episode, Kayce reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia.

Previously titled Y: Marshals, the series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Freidman, Luke Grimes, and Greg Yaitanes.

Photo Credit: Fred Hayes/CBS