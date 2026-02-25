Singer-Songwriter Brandy Clark Unveils Spring Headline Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy, CMA and Americana Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark will return to the road this spring with a series of newly confirmed headline dates, including stops at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre, Louisville’s Bomhard Theater, Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre, Phoenix’s Musical Instrument Museum, Greensboro’s The Pyrle and Agoura Hills’ Canyon Club, among many others.

Tickets for “An Evening with Brandy Clark” are available for pre-sale now, with general on-sale following this Friday, February 27 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

Clark recently performed “Trailblazer (Dream Chaser Version)” at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards alongside Reba McEntire and Lukas Nelson. The track is a reimagined version of the original, Grammy-nominated song, “Trailblazer,” which Clark originally wrote with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert and reworked specifically for the Grammy In Memoriam performance.

Clark won Best Americana Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards with her song, “Dear Insecurity,” featuring 11x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile. The track is from Clark’s self-titled album, which was produced by Carlile.

In addition to her work as a solo artist, Clark has written songs such as “A Beautiful Noise,” the Grammy-nominated duet performed by Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow.”

She also composed the music for the hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally, which will make its highly anticipated U.K. premiere this summer at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, with a limited season run from May 10 to June 14. With the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Tony Awards, where Shucked received nine nominations overall.

Brandy Clark Confirmed Tour Dates

BOLD on sale this Friday, February 27 at 10:00am local time

March 16-19—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise 2026*

April 23—Greensboro, NC—The Pyrle

April 24—Hopewell, VA—The Beacon Theatre

April 28—Louisville, KY—Bomhard Theater

April 29—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre

April 30—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre

May 1—Decatur, AL—Princess Theatre

May 9—Phoenix, AZ—Musical Instrument Museum

May 10—San Juan Capistrano, CA—The Coach House

May 12—Agoura Hills, CA—Canyon Club

May 13—Menlo Park, CA—The Guild Theatre

May 15—Grass Valley, CA—The Center for The Arts

May 16—Novato, CA—HopMonk Tavern Novato

May 28—The Woodlands, TX—Dosey Doe

May 29—Kerrville, TX—Kerrville Folk Festival

May 30—San Angelo, TX—Brooks & Bates Theatre

July 24—White Sulfur Springs, MT—Red Ants Pants Music Festival

*March 17 + 19: Art of the Storyteller shows with special guests Patti Griffin and Rodney Crowell, respectively

Photo Credit: Victoria Stevens