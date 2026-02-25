Broadway Across Canada Reveals 2026 – 2027 Broadway Season in Edmonton

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Across Canada has revealed its 2026 – 2027 Broadway Season at Edmonton’s iconic Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, bringing five productions to local audiences.

The new season features an exciting mix of groundbreaking new musicals and beloved Broadway blockbusters, including two premiere engagements and three record-breaking hits, offering Edmonton audiences a year filled with show-stopping performances, unforgettable music, and world-class storytelling.

The 2026 - 2027 season lineup includes:

· & Juliet: From the Emmy-winning writer of Schitt’s Creek, this wildly funny, modern musical reimagines Shakespeare’s greatest love story with a pop-music twist and a powerful message about rewriting your own destiny.

· Disney’s Beauty & The Beast: The beloved Disney classic returns in a breathtaking theatrical event, filled with romance, spectacle, and the unforgettable songs audiences know and love.

· Mrs. Doubtfire: Based on the hit film. This musical celebrates family, resilience, and the joy of being together.

· Hamilton: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s revolutionary musical continues to redefine Broadway, telling the story of Alexander Hamilton through a genre-defying score and electrifying performances.

· SIX: The SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

The best way to experience the season is through a Broadway Across Canada subscription. 2026–2027 Season subscription packages go on sale February 27, offering exceptional value and exclusive benefits, including:

· Guaranteed Same Seat Locations: Enjoy the same great view for all shows year after year.

· No Fee Easy Payment Plans: Spread out your payments with a convenient and interest-free payment option.

· Priority Seating Access: Get first access to seats before the general public.

· Guaranteed Prices: Lock in the best prices and avoid potential price increases.

· Easy Online Upgrades and Exchanges: Manage your tickets with ease and flexibility online.

· Automatic Renewal Program: Your seats remain secure year after year, with a full money-back guarantee.



Subscriptions can choose a 4-show package starting at $225 or a 5-show package that includes Hamilton starting at $284. Subscribers can opt for our convenient payment plan, with interest-free installments starting at $37.51 (4-show package). Current 2025 – 2026 Subscribers will be notified of their subscription renewal via email.

Subscriptions are on sale for American Express Cardmembers today or for the general public starting February 27, 2026, at 10 a.m. Broadway Across Canada subscriptions can be purchased at BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca or by calling 866.540.7469. Groups of 10 or more can also purchase through Canada.Groups@BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca or by calling 800.889.8457.

The 2026 – 2027 Broadway season line up:

& Juliet

September 22 - 27 2026

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast

November 17 - 22, 2026

Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

Mrs. Doubtfire

January 12 - 17, 2027

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Edmonton in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

SIX

May 4 - 9, 2027

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Hamilton

June 29 - July 4, 2027

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.