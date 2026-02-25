Video: Kathy Bates and Jason Ritter Star in Sneak Peek Clip of New MATLOCK Episode

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A sneak peek has been released for the next episode of Matlock, starring Kathy Bates and Jason Ritter. Following a mid-season break, the legal series returns Thursday, Feb. 26 at 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

In the episode, Olympia and Matty each put together their own collateral for Julian, hoping to regain his trust after he makes a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, an injunction case takes a turn when their client is detained by ICE agents, forcing the team to shift gears to keep him with his family and prevent deportation.

Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm with a hidden agenda, using her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases.

Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), THE SON of THE HEAD of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm’s younger associates, the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis). Matlock is inspired by the classic television series of the same name.

The show also stars David Del Rio, Sam Anderson, and Aaron Harris. Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, Amanda Tudesco, Nicki Renna, Jeffrey Lieber, Kat Coiro and Kathy Bates serve as executive producers.

The series began its second season on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Oct. 12 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Matlock is inspired by the classic television series of the same name.

Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/CBS