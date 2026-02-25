Interview: Sky Seals of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Theatre Under The Stars

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In this conversation, Seals reflects on unexpectedly finding his way to the role, the fast-paced rehearsal process that shaped his performance, and the surprising joy at the heart of Cash’s music. He shares how a single physical detail unlocked the voice, why he avoided watching portrayals like Walk the Line, and how the camaraderie of the cast mirrors the electric energy of that legendary night at Sun Records. From honoring Cash’s legacy to developing his own original musical projects, Seals proves that stepping into an icon’s shadow can be its own act of artistic revelation.

What drew you to the role of Johnny Cash, and how did you prepare to capture his iconic presence and style?

I actually auditioned exclusively for Elvis and Carl when the show was on Broadway, I never really saw myself as a Cash, until I got a call for a last-minute submission for Hunter's production at Westchester Broadway Dinner Theater in 2016. I started to watch "Walk the Line", starring Joaquin Phoenix, but quickly turned it off because I didn't want to watch someone else's impression. I watched Youtube videos of the man himself in the '50s, and the video that I gravitated towards was him doing his impression of Elvis. I loved the dry silliness of that video, and that's the energy I try to channel from Cash, who, too often, is portrayed as exclusively dark and somber.

Johnny Cash has such a distinctive voice and persona. How did you approach bringing that authenticity to the stage?

Once I was cast, I only had a week or so to prepare, and one of the only small bits of direction that Hunter had time to give me was, "He kind of did this chewin' thing...", which, honestly, was exactly what I needed to find the voice. That, along with the stoic guitar stance was all I had to go on for that first production. Everything else, I added along with my incredible scene partners.

What aspects of Johnny’s personality do you find most relatable or surprising?

This show is about music lifting us out of whatever darkness we might find ourselves in. In the show, Johnny comes into Sun Studios with a secret, and the excitement and camaraderie of the night transports him above his problems and literally raises the spirits of everyone involved. It is why such a Godly man found a life in music so rewarding and fulfilling.

The show features incredible musical moments. How do you balance the singing, playing, and acting in a high-energy show like this? Well, that's the easy part. Just like Johnny, in the plot of MDQ, I can come into the show a little tired or moody because of the state of the world, but the music doesn't allow you to feel low for long. Playing with world-class musicians and performers doesn't hurt either.

Are there any moments in rehearsal that stood out to you as especially fun or challenging?

This process was especially fast, and I don't know if we could have pulled off such a high-level production if we didn't have the experience that all of us have. And Hunter, as director, is such a steady hand and wonderful inspiration for everyone to step up and do their best in every department.

What do you hope audiences take away from your portrayal of Johnny Cash?

How important music is to our everlasting soul! A religious life must include the joy and care that goes into artful expression, and Johnny embodied both struggle and redemption through his music. All of these guys did.

If you could have jammed with Johnny Cash in real life, what would you have asked or played with him?

Kendrick Lamar's "i (Love Myself)"

What’s next for you after Million Dollar Quartet—are there any upcoming projects or roles you’re excited about?

I'm developing and working on my own epid children's book/musical called "DarkCember: A World Without a Sun". You can check it out at Darkcember.com and listen to some of the song demos Here: https://soundcloud.com/sky-seals/sets/darkcember-demos. I'm also recording the original soundtrack for my hit musical, "Gold Can't Love You Back" (self-recorded demos of which can also be found on my SoundCloud).



