Review: THE NUTCRACKER at Artscape

From the moment the curtain rises, Cape Ballet Africa’s THE NUTCRACKER announces itself as a lavish and lovingly detailed production that casts its spell through sheer visual and theatrical finesse.

The costumes, designed by Marcel Meyer, are nothing short of exquisite. Every detail appears considered, from the restrained elegance of Act I to the explosion of colour in the fantastical second act. Muted creams, whites and soft golds evoke a refined Russian Christmas interior, with men dressed in black accented by gold trimmings, before the production opens into a vividly coloured magical world that feels rich, playful and celebratory.

Meyer also shines on stage as Drosselmeyer, bringing a wonderfully theatrical presence to the role. His performance suggests a puppet master presiding over the evening’s enchantments, using finely tuned facial expression and gesture to guide the narrative with charm and mystery. It is a performance that anchors the magic, giving the ballet a strong dramatic through-line.

Marcel Meyer and Gia Lipschitz - Photo: Lauge Sorensen

The set design is equally accomplished. Act I’s period flats beautifully establish a Russian home at Christmas, while the snow scene is a particular highlight. Layered cloth backdrops create depth and atmosphere as snowflakes fall gently from above, transforming the stage into a shimmering winter dreamscape. The snow appears to catch the light as it settles, echoing the sparkle of the dancers’ costumes and heightening the sense of wonder.

Photo: Lauge Sorensen

The dancing throughout is assured and accomplished. The company performs with a level of confidence and cohesion that allows the choreography to breathe, never drawing attention to effort. The Sugar Plum Fairy and her partner are especially captivating — their movement controlled, elegant and exquisitely synchronised. They shine both in their shared passages and in their individual solos, offering performances of clarity and refinement.

Equally memorable is the Waltz of the Flowers, awash in deep pinks and reds. The rich colour palette enhances the warmth and generosity of the choreography, creating a moment of sustained visual pleasure that lingers long after it ends.

What ultimately makes this production so successful is its ability to engage fully on both a theatrical and sensory level. Even for those who do not consider themselves ballet aficionados, this NUTCRACKER proves deeply absorbing. The combination of assured dancing, sumptuous design and clear storytelling creates an experience that is immersive and surprisingly gripping.

This is a production that reminds one why THE NUTCRACKER endures: not merely as a seasonal tradition, but as a work capable of delighting, transporting and captivating audiences of all kinds. Highly recommended — especially for those who think ballet might not be for them.

The show is recommended for all ages over five years.

Ticket prices range from R290 to R790.

Photo Credit: Lauge Sorensen

