Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN, Paul Anka, The Temptations & The Four Tops and Alan Parsons Headline March at the Broward Center

From the Broadway musical inspired by the life and music of Alicia Keys to appearances by legendary performers including Paul Anka, The Temptations & The Four Tops and Alan Parsons, March brings a wide-ranging lineup of concerts, comedy, family programming and special events to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Across the campus, the month reflects the breadth of performances that fill the Broward Center’s stages throughout the season, including the Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale engagement of HELL'S KITCHEN, inspired by 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys.

The Broward Center also offers premium amenities, including the Nicklaus Children’s Intermezzo Lounge, Spirit Club Level and VIP ticket options.

Below is the complete March calendar for performances and events taking place at the Broward Center.

March Calendar

Feb 14 – March 1

Slow Burn Theatre Company: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

March 1

Steve Hackett: Best of Genesis & Solo Gems

March 4

Paul Anka: A Man and His Music

March 7

Annual Celebration and Benefit featuring Darius Rucker

March 8

Sensory-Inclusive Performance: The Magic of Kevin Spencer

March 10–11

Sleeping Beauty – Smart Stage Matinee Series

March 11

Gold Coast Jazz: Karrin Allyson

March 10–22

Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale: HELL’S KITCHEN

March 12

Jason Robert Brown with Carrie St. Louis and Nasia Thomas

March 13

Gary Gulman: Grandiloquent

March 14

Golden Girls: The Ultimate Fan Experience (21+)

March 14

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida: Ballet Dr. Ouch!

March 15

The Sinatra Experience

March 19

Cristela Alonzo: The Midlife Mixtape Tour

March 21

6 Guitars

March 22 & 24

Symphony of the Americas: Haydn – The Creation

March 25

Gold Coast Jazz: Michael Kaeshammer, Turn It Up

March 26–27

She Persisted – Smart Stage Matinee Series

March 26 & 28

Florida Grand Opera: Turandot

March 28

7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience

March 29

Brains On!

March 29

The Temptations & The Four Tops – 40th Anniversary Tour

March 31

The Alan Parsons Live Project

Selected Highlights

Slow Burn Theatre Company: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

February 14 – March 1, 2026

MD Now Slow Burn Theatre Company presents Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical chronicling Carole King’s rise from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Steve Hackett: Best of Genesis & Solo Gems

Sun, March 1, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Part of the Cleveland Clinic Rock Series, guitarist Steve Hackett performs music from his time with Genesis and his solo catalog.

Paul Anka: A Man and His Music

Wed, March 4, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Paul Anka returns as part of the Baptist Health Red Carpet Series, performing hits spanning his seven-decade career.

Annual Celebration and Benefit featuring Darius Rucker

Sat, March 7, 2026 at 8:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation, the event features Darius Rucker in an intimate performance supporting the Center’s education programs.

The Magic of Kevin Spencer

Sun, March 8, 2026 at 11:00 a.m.

Presented as part of the Sensory-Inclusive Series, the interactive magic performance is designed for audiences of all abilities.

Sleeping Beauty

March 10–11, 2026

Part of the Nicklaus Children’s Smart Stage Matinee Series, this curriculum-connected daytime performance presents a family-friendly adaptation of the classic tale.

HELL’S KITCHEN

March 10–22

The Broward Center presents HELL’S KITCHEN as part of the 2025/2026 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season. Inspired by the life and music of Alicia Keys, the musical follows a 17-year-old navigating life and ambition in 1990s New York City.

Thu, March 12, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

The Tony Award-winning composer performs selections from his catalog alongside Broadway performers Carrie St. Louis and Nasia Thomas.

Gary Gulman: Grandiloquent

Fri, March 13, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Part of the Truist Comedy Series.

Cristela Alonzo: The Midlife Mixtape Tour

Thu, March 19, 2026

Stand-up comedy performance presented as part of the Truist Comedy Series.

She Persisted

March 26–27, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

Based on the book by Chelsea Clinton, this Smart Stage Matinee production highlights historical women who shaped history.

Brains On!

Sun, March 29, 2026 at 12:00 p.m.

The live stage version of the popular science podcast, part of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Imagination Series.

The Temptations & The Four Tops – 40th Anniversary Tour

Sun, March 29, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Two Motown groups share the stage performing classic hits.

The Alan Parsons Live Project

Tue, March 31, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Part of the Cleveland Clinic Rock Series, featuring music from The Alan Parsons Project catalog.

Ticket Information

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.