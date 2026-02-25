THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA Documentary Wraps Principal Photography

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Principal photography has wrapped on The Blind Boys of Alabama, a new documentary chronicling the eight-decade journey of the gospel group, directed by 24-time Emmy Award–winning filmmaker Nick Nanton.

“The Blind Boys of Alabama set the tone and rhythm of life, bridging the gap between generations, bringing people of all races, colors and creeds together, and creating a powerful and heartfelt musical and cultural movement against all odds. Through their incredible story, the film reflects on pivotal eras including the Civil Rights Movement, decades of social change, and the enduring power of faith and music as forces for unity,” said Nanton.

Formed in 1939 at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Deaf and Blind, The Blind Boys of Alabama have become the longest-running group in America. Over the course of their career, the group has earned six GRAMMY Awards, a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, a National Endowment of the Arts Fellowship, and a Gospel Hall of Fame induction.

The film aims to celebrate the legacy, resilience, and cultural impact of the multi-Grammy-winning gospel and Americana ensemble through personal histories, archival moments, and present-day reflections. It offers a portrait of the group’s evolution, tracing their journey from singing on the segregated gospel circuit in the Jim Crow South to performing for presidents, global audiences, and historic moments in American history.

It features interviews with Jimmy Carter, the only living original member, current frontmen Ricky McKinnie and Joey Williams, and influential musicians such as Peter Gabriel, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles, Jamey Johnson and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver.

Production on the film began in spring 2025, with additional details regarding festival premieres and distribution to be announced. The film heralds from Nick Nanton and Astonish Entertainment in association with Abundance Studios.

Photo Credit: Cole Weber