Plano Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2026–2027 Season

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO), led by Music Director Héctor Guzmán and President & CEO Gregory Patterson, has announced its 2026–2027 Season.

The orchestra’s 44th season marks the beginning of Guzmán’s transition to Music Director Emeritus in 2027–2028, a move he announced two years ago to allow for expanded guest conducting opportunities. In his emeritus role, Guzmán will continue to appear as a guest conductor in future seasons.

As the PSO searches for its next music director, five finalists will each conduct one concert during the 2026–2027 Season. Audience members will be invited to provide feedback following each performance. The finalists are Mélisse Brunet, Filippo Ciabatti, Gonzalo Farias, Jacob Joyce and Stilian Kirov.

Under the banner “Music that Matters,” the season features eight subscription concerts, along with two special summer performances at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, the FLY Dance Company joins the PSO for “Breaking Classical,” blending orchestral masterworks with hip-hop choreography. On Saturday, August 15, 2026, Broadway performer Joshua Henry will appear in Get Up, Stand Up! Henry, a Grammy-winning artist, is known for his Tony Award-nominated roles in Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys and Violet, as well as his performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton.

2026–2027 Season Highlights

All American Program – September 19, 2026

Conducted by Stilian Kirov. Works by Copland, Gershwin, Barber and Bernstein.

Unhallowed Eve – October 17, 2026

Conducted by Mélisse Brunet. Includes the suite from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Vive la France – November 14, 2026

Conducted by Jacob Joyce. Features Berlioz’s Benvenuto Cellini overture and Gershwin’s An American in Paris.

Home for the Holidays – December 20, 2026

Conducted by Héctor Guzmán with the Plano West Senior High Choir.

Chasing Dreams – January 16, 2027

Conducted by Gonzalo Farias. Includes John Williams’ The Cowboys: Overture and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5.

The Italian Connection – February 20, 2027

Conducted by Filippo Ciabatti. Music by Morricone, Mendelssohn and Dvořák.

Fiesta! – March 20, 2027

Conducted by Héctor Guzmán. Features Beethoven’s Triple Concerto and de Falla’s The Three-Cornered Hat.

Thank You, Maestro – April 17, 2027

A farewell concert culminating in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

Current PSO subscribers may renew now. New subscriptions and single tickets for the FLY Dance Company and Joshua Henry concerts will be available beginning April 6. More information is available at planosymphony.org.

About the Plano Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra is a nonprofit organization serving North Texas through orchestral performances, education initiatives and community outreach programs. The PSO presents eight subscription concerts annually and serves approximately 150,000 individuals each year through performances and educational programming.