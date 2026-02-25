SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE Extends Through March 22 at Goodman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Goodman Theatre has announced a third-weekend extension of SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE, its latest Theater for the Very Young (TVY) production created for audiences ages 0–5. The production will now run February 28–March 22 at the Alice Rapoport Center, with performances at the Goodman’s Alice Center.

In addition, SPLISH SPLASH will tour three Chicago Public Schools classrooms—Talcott Fine Arts and Museum Academy, Gregory Academy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Elementary School—March 9–13.

Co-directed by Jamal Howard and Ellie Levine, the production was developed in collaboration with Northwestern University undergraduate students and children ages 2–5 from Total Child Preschool in Evanston.

Performances take place February 28 and March 1 at 10:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.; and March 7, 8, 21 and 22 at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. There are no performances March 14–15 due to the CPS tour.

SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE follows a group of young sailors who help the Great Blue Heron and friends—Crayfish, Beaver, Turtle and Yellow Perch—restore the moon after it tumbles into Lake Michigan. Featuring songs, puppetry and hands-on play, the production invites young audiences and caregivers into an interactive underwater world.

The cast includes Kylie Anderson (Splash/Teaching Artist), Sonia Goldberg (Splish/Teaching Artist), Tina Muñoz Pandya (Blue Heron) and Michael-Forest (Mikey) Walden (Sailor).

The creative team includes Set/Props/Costume Designer Jillian Gryzlak, Sound Designer Stephen Moore, Line Producer Jared Bellot, Production Associate Jojo Wallenberg and Production Assistant Lauren Westfahl. Casting is by Lauren Port, CSA.

Tickets are $13 for adults 18 and over, $18 for children ages 12 months–17 years and free for children under 12 months. Tickets may be purchased at The Goodman Theatre Box Office (170 N. Dearborn), by phone at 312.443.3800 or online at GoodmanTheatre.org.

Previous Goodman Theatre Theater for the Very Young productions include BOOK UP!, The Lizard Y El Sol and In My Granny’s Garden.