Interview: April Varner Tributes Ella Fitzgerald With New Album & NYC Release Show

Award-winning jazz vocalist April Varner’s new album Ella is a bold and deeply personal tribute to the First Lady of Song. Varner reimagines Ella Fitzgerald’s repertoire through fresh, contemporary arrangements that honor the spirit of the originals while spotlighting her own expressive voice, rhythmic command, and unmistakable warmth. I've listened to the album and Varner offers radiant, powerful interprations of Fitzgerald's work, making well-familiar songs ring new while evoking Fitzgerald's original vocals.

Varner won the International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition in 2023, an experience that affirmed both her reverence for the icon and her confidence to reinterpret this timeless material. Varner’s Ella album balances joy, sophistication, and emotional clarity throughout. It features pianist and arranger Emmet Cohen, bassist Yasushi Nakamura, and drummer and producer Ulysses Owens Jr. on small-group selections, alongside dynamic big band arrangements by Brian Lynch. The album debuts on March 20, and you can catch the album release show at 6 and 7:30 pm on March 31 at Mezzrow Jazz Club in New York City.

Below, read a conversation with Varner about the new album.

How were you first introduced to Ella Fitzgerald's music?

I was at Indiana University (where I went to undergrad) and I was in a lesson with one of my incredible mentors, Sachal Vasandani. This was back in 2016 when I first changed my major from Vocal Performance (opera) to Jazz Studies. He had assigned me one of Ella's most classic solos to listen to/start to learn: How High the Moon. I immediately fell in love with how melodic it was and how freely she was singing! Coming from a purely classical background, I had never heard such joyous freedom in a song. And there's a reason why that's one of her most iconic scat solos in her career.

Can you tell us a bit about how you worked to craft new arrangements for the songs on your upcoming album?

I wanted to choose a mix of Ella's very early hits and songs that I have always loved and were some of the first songs I remember listening to when I was starting in jazz. Since there are so many 'tribute' albums out there, I didn't want this to simply be another carbon copy of how Ella performed these songs. I wanted to add a touch of modern flare while paying homage to the sweet charm of Ella in my own way.

Did you make any surprising connections or changes at any point during the process of putting this album together, from the original conception through the recording?

Originally when Ulysses and I were chatting about concepts, we were planning for a Ella + Frank Sinatra co album. However, once we chose the repertoire, we came to the realization that it would be more impactful to do a fully Ella project as she was truly the artist that I felt gave me my full love for jazz. The big band tracks on the album were originally planned as the Frank tunes but I really love the mix of trio and big band on this album.

Who did you have in mind when you were recording this album?

Having Ulysses back as my producer (and drummer) for this album was a no-brainer but we both knew Emmet and Yasushi were the perfect choices for the trio tunes. Having worked with them on my 2024 EP "Winter Songs Vol. 1" , I knew they would give these songs a unique interpretation all while swinging like crazy! Emmet created the trio arrangements on the spot in the studio and what he came up with was pure magic. For the big band rep, I've been so impressed with the new and up and coming pianist on the scene, William Hill III. He has such an old soul with the way he plays and he really did such an incredible job. For the horns, Ulysses picked such a fantastic group of musicians, as well as introducing me to Brian Lynch who really nailed the vision we both had for these big band arrangements! Overall, I'm so happy with everyone we chose to be a part of this.

Do you have any other musical inspirations aside from Ella?

Carmen McRae is tied with Ella as my favorite vocalist. I studied her a great deal as well during my time at IU and credit her for a lot of my diction and phrasing choices. Another inspiration has been the late Eva Cassidy. I recommend her whenever I can as she could literally sing anything with such BEAUTY. Along with being a fantastic guitarist, she could sing a standard, a blues, a folk song, singer songwriter material, you name it. I myself really love folksy songwriter style music so she is someone I never tire of listening to.

Do you have any other upcoming projects you're working on?

I'm trying to work on some more original material...I would love to eventually do a project of my own music in the future. Not quite sure when that will be but it's on my list ! Right now I am planning on some summer tour dates with a great band of NY musicians both for this album and debuting some additional new material.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I really hope everyone loves this album as much as I do. And I hope Ella's spirit rings through it!

Learn more about April Varner and where to find the album on March 20 at aprilvarner.com

Tickets to the March 31 release show are available on Mezzrow Jazz Club’s website here.

Header photo of April Varner by Margherita Andreani Photography