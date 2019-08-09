Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 8/12-8/16

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 8/12-8/16The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Aug. 12-16. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Monday, Aug. 12 - A performance by The Regrettes

Tuesday, Aug. 13 - Author Sarah Broom ("The Yellow House"); a performance by the cast of "Hadestown"

Wednesday, Aug. 14 - Actor John Travolta ("The Fanatic"); a performance by Maná; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, Aug. 15 - Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Aug. 16 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Chance The Rapper



