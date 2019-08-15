Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 8/17-8/23
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, August 17
- Saturday Sessions: Molly Tuttle
- The Dish: Eyal Shani
Monday, August 19
- Stacey Abrams, politician
- James Clear, author of Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones
Tuesday, August 20
- Julie Alvin, Senior Vice President, Editorial Content Strategy & Development of Refinery29
- Chef Michael Solomonov on Note to Self
Wednesday, August 21
- Sebastian Maniscalco, host of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
Thursday, August 22
- TBD
Friday, August 23
- Vladimir Duthiers interviews tennis player Naomi Osaka
