Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/15-6/21

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Saturday, June 15- Saturday Sessions: Mavis Staples- The Dish: Priya Krishna

Monday, June 17- Kevin Costner, actor in Yellowstone

Tuesday, June 18- Neil Irwin, author of How to Win in a Winner-Take-All World: The Definitive Guide to Adapting and Succeeding in High-Performance Careers

Wednesday, June 19- Elin Hilderbrand, author of Summer of '69

Thursday, June 20- TBD





Friday, June 21- TBD