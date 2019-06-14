Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/15-6/21
- Saturday Sessions: Mavis Staples
- The Dish: Priya Krishna Monday, June 17
- Kevin Costner, actor in Yellowstone Tuesday, June 18
- Neil Irwin, author of How to Win in a Winner-Take-All World: The Definitive Guide to Adapting and Succeeding in High-Performance Careers Wednesday, June 19
- Elin Hilderbrand, author of Summer of '69 Thursday, June 20
- TBD Friday, June 21
- TBD
