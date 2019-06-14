Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/15-6/21

Jun. 14, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/15-6/21Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Saturday, June 15
- Saturday Sessions: Mavis Staples
- The Dish: Priya Krishna

Monday, June 17
- Kevin Costner, actor in Yellowstone

Tuesday, June 18
- Neil Irwin, author of How to Win in a Winner-Take-All World: The Definitive Guide to Adapting and Succeeding in High-Performance Careers

Wednesday, June 19
- Elin Hilderbrand, author of Summer of '69

Thursday, June 20
- TBD

Friday, June 21
- TBD


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop



  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/15-6/21
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Friday, July 5, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, July 5, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of IZOMBIE on THE CW - Thursday, July 4, 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup