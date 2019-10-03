Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 10/5-10/11
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, October 5
- Saturday Sessions: David Wax Museum
- The Dish: Jorge Vallejo
Monday, October 7
- Vlad Duthiers interviews Zac Brown Band
Tuesday, October 8
- Neil DeGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist & author of Letters from an Astrophysicist
- Gayle King interviews Tyler Perry
Wednesday, October 9
- Allyson Felix, US track & field athlete
Thursday, October 10
- Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), author of The Case Against Socialism
Friday, October 11
- TBD
Saturday, October 5
- Saturday Sessions: David Wax Museum
- The Dish: Jorge Vallejo
Monday, October 7
- Vlad Duthiers interviews Zac Brown Band
Tuesday, October 8
- Neil DeGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist & author of Letters from an Astrophysicist
- Gayle King interviews Tyler Perry
Wednesday, October 9
- Allyson Felix, US track & field athlete
Thursday, October 10
- Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), author of The Case Against Socialism
Friday, October 11
- TBD