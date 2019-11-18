Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 11/18-11/22
Set to air at 1:35 a.m. and debuting September 16, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.
"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.
Monday, November 18: CONSTANCE WU plus signature segments, games and sketches.
Tuesday, November 19: RAINN WILSON and MATTEO LANE plus signature segments, games and sketches.
Wednesday, November 20: GINNIFER GOODWIN and CHASE BERNSTEIN plus signature segments, games and sketches.
**Thursday, November 21: SUSAN KELECHI WATSON plus signature segments, games and sketches.
**Friday, November 22: KAL PENN, KIRAN DEOL and MOSES STORM plus signature segments, games and sketches.(OAD 10/9/19)
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
