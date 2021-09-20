Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE on FOX - Thursday, September 30, 2021

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's provocative, critically acclaimed book, "Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class," OUR KIND OF PEOPLE takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years. From writer and executive producer Karin Gist ("Star," "Grey's Anatomy") and executive producer Lee Daniels ("Empire," "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"), OUR KIND OF PEOPLE follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family's name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother's past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever. Single mother Angela Vaughn arrives in the Martha's Vineyard enclave with her teenage daughter and aunt and immediately is thrown into a world of wealth and glamour, as well as the crosshairs of the powerful Franklin and Dupont families in a special encore of "Reparations," the series premiere episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Thursday, Sept. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's provocative, critically acclaimed book, "Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class," the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. From writer and executive producer Karin Gist ("Star," "Grey's Anatomy") and executive producer Lee Daniels ("Empire," "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"), OUR KIND OF PEOPLE follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family's name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother's past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever. The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement. The series stars Yaya DaCosta ("Chicago Med," "Whitney"), Morris Chestnut (THE RESIDENT), Joe Morton ("Scandal"), Nadine Ellis ("Let's Stay Together"), Lance Gross ("Hawaii 5-0"), Rhyon Nicole Brown ("Empire"), Kyle Bary ("Ginny & Georgia") and newcomer Alana Bright.OUR KIND OF PEOPLE is produced by 20th Television and FOX Entertainment. The project is written and executive-produced by Karin Gist. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez (Lee Daniels Entertainment); Gist and Claire Brown (The Gist Of It Productions); Ben Silverman and Rodney Ferrell (Propagate); Pam Williams; and Montrel McKay serve as executive producers. Tasha Smith (9-1-1, "Big Sky," "P-Valley") directs the series premiere.