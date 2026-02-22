TWELVE HOURS WITH TRACY LETTS Play Festival Postponed Due to Dangerous Weather

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to the dangerous weather slated to hit New York City today, and in the interest of keeping everyone safe, Animus Theatre Company announced it will postpone its Twelve Hours with Tracy Letts Play Festival, tomorrow, February 23 at Circle in the Square Theater.

A new date for the Festival will be announced in the coming weeks, and audience members' ticket reservations will automatically be transferred to that date.

Once the new date is announced, ticket holders will have the option to cancel and receive a refund if they find they are unable to attend.

If anyone would prefer to receive a refund at this time, please fill out this form.

The cast, crew, and producers are tremendously disappointed to not be able to move forward with the readings this Monday, but the health and safety of everyone involved is the priority, and they thank everyone for understanding.

On its rescheduled date, the festival will feature readings of the following plays:

The Minutes

Directed by Victor Malana Maog

Featuring: Scott Caan, Jeffrey DeMunn, Joe Forbrich, John Gallagher Jr., Andrea Grossi-Benitez, Joe Holt, Emma Tracy Moore, Michael Rispoli, David Rysdahl, and more TBA

Linda Vista

Directed by Jeanne Slater

Featuring: Karen Sours Albisua, Beanie Feldstein, Libby Lee, Brad Lemons, Terra Mackintosh, Thomas Sadoski, Josh Segarra, and Melis Derya White

Killer Joe

Directed by Mark Armstrong

Featuring: Sirena De La Rosa, Silvia Dionicio, Adam Langdon, Hamish Linklater, Eric William Morris, and Lily Rabe

Man from Nebraska

Directed by Benita de Wit

Featuring: Abigail Breslin, Carla Gugino, Jacqueline Jacobus, Matthew Lillard, Cormac Linde, Jak Malone, Lauren LOLO Pritchard, John David Washington, Kara Young, and more TBA

August: Osage County

Directed by Eric Tucker

Featuring: Lisa Emery, Ellie Falanga, Gina Gershon, Rory Hammond, Jonathan Judge-Russo, Trevor Kluckman, Katrina Lenk, Andrew Rothenberg, Milly Shapiro, Jeff Still, Adrienne Warren, and more TBA