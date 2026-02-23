Des Moines Performing Arts to Host HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 2 Concert

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As the world of Harry Potter celebrates 25 Years of Magic, the Harry Potter Film Concert Series will return to the Des Moines Civic Center with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in Concert, the final chapter in the series. On Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027 at 1:30 p.m., the Des Moines Symphony will perform Alexandre Desplat’s Grammy-nominated score live while the complete film is projected in high definition on a 40-foot screen.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts created the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the official global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 4.5 million fans have attended performances, with more than 3,000 concerts presented across 48 countries. The tour is now part of the global 25 Years of Magic celebration honoring the film franchise.

In the final installment, the battle between the forces of good and evil in the Wizarding World escalates into war as Harry Potter moves toward his confrontation with Lord Voldemort. The film’s climax underscores the culmination of the series.

Alexandre Desplat’s score for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 was nominated for a Grammy Award and received both the BMI Film & TV Award and the World Soundtrack Award for Best Score. The composer’s work builds on themes introduced by John Williams and Nicholas Hooper.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, said, “The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. As we celebrate 25 years since audiences first discovered Hogwarts on the big screen, there is no better way to honor that legacy than experiencing this music performed live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien, Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, added, “Twenty-five years later, the magic of Harry Potter continues to unite generations of fans. Performing this incredible music live with the full film allows audiences to celebrate that legacy together in a way that simply isn't possible at home.”

TICKETS

Tickets for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in Concert will go on sale Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at DMPA.org, at the Des Moines Civic Center Ticket Office (221 Walnut St.), or by calling (515) 246-2300.

More information about the Harry Potter Film Concert Series is available at www.harrypotterinconcert.com.