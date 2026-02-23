Acclaimed Animated Film ARCO Sets Digital Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ugo Bienvenu’s highly acclaimed and Academy Award-nominated animated feature Arco will be available digitally everywhere on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 from NEON.

The film is Bienvenu’s debut feature, co-written with Félix De Givry, who is Bienvenu’s partner in the independent animation studio Remembers. It features an all-star voice cast including Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Flea, and Andy Samberg. It is produced by Portman and Sophie Mas of MountainA and De Givry and Bienvenue of Remembers.

Arco premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and won the Cristal for Best Film and the Soundtrack Award at Annecy Film Festival. It later won the National Board of Review’s Best Animated Feature, the European Film Award for Best Animated Feature, and is nominated for 4 Césars, including Best Animated Film, Best First Film, Best Original Music, and Best Sound. Arco also won the 2026 Annie Award for Best Feature - Independent.

A journey through time, Arco is an adventure about a 10-year-old boy from a peaceful, distant future who accidentally travels back to the year 2075 and discovers a world in peril. As Arco develops a charming and touching friendship with a young girl named Iris, they band together and, along with her trusted robot caretaker Mikki, set out on a quest to get Arco home, while the two children may also be the only ones who can save our planet.

Image courtesy of NEON