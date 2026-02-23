Photos: First Look at Season 2 of Apple Musical Series WONDER PETS: IN THE CITY

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared new sneak peek photos from season two of Wonder Pets: In The City, the musical series that follows Izzy the Guinea Pig, Zuri the Bunny and Tate the Snake.

In the new season, the character will "embark on all-new curiosity-driven adventures that celebrate friendship and our unique differences." Produced by Nickelodeon Animation and developed by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley, season two is set to debut on March 20, 2026.

Wonder Pets: In the City season two sees the return of the heroic trio as these classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing “Jetcar” to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures. When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, Wonder Pets: In the City is developed by Oxley, who serves as executive producer alongside Steve Altiere, and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and co-executive producer, Jeffrey Lesser. The new series features the voice talents of newcomers Victoria Scola-Giampapa as Izzy, Vanessa Huszar as Zuri, and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate.

This music-forward series also features Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony, Pulitzer Prize-winning composers, including Bobby Lopez, Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, Matthew Sklar, Larry Hochman, Zina Goldrich, Natsumi Osawa, and is accompanied by the FILMharmonic Orchestra.

Photo Credit: Apple