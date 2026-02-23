Photos: THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL At City Theatre Austin

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Theatre Austin is presenting THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL as part of its 2026 20th Anniversary Season at Genesis Creative Collective, 1507 Wilshire Blvd. in Austin. See photos of the production.

The production runs through March 8, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Horton Foote, THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL follows Carrie Watts, an elderly widow who longs to return to her hometown of Bountiful one last time. Living under the watch of her son and daughter-in-law, Carrie sets out on a journey back to the place she considers home.

The production is directed by Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky.

Ticket Information

Performances run February 20 through March 8 at Genesis Creative Collective, 1507 Wilshire Blvd., Austin, TX 78722. General seating is $20–25, with center reserved seating $30–35. Group, senior, and student discounts are available. Tickets are available at citytheatreaustin.org. For more information, call 512-470-1100 or email info@citytheatreaustin.org.

Photo Credit: Andy Berkovsky

