Ana Navarro Sets One-Night-Only Appearance in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

It's Ana Navarro's time to shine! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The View co-host will be making her Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club in a walk-on role this spring. Now, it has been confirmed that she will join the company for a one-night-only appearance on March 6.

Last month, Navarro received a birthday surprise when cast members Renesito Avich and David Oquendo stopped by The View to serenade her with a rendition of the birthday song in honor of her special day. It was during this visit that the duo invited her to make her Broadway debut in the show, of which she is a fan.

Watch the video from the January segment below.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Chris Myers (Juan De Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Carlos Gonzalez, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Sophia Ramos, Anthony Santos, Martín Sola, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

About Ana Navarro

Ana Navarro was named co-host of “The View” beginning in Season 26 in 2022. She had previously joined the show in 2015 for Season 19 as a contributor. Navarro has made recurring appearances on the panel as a guest co-host since November 2018 in Season 22. She appeared on the show for the very first time as a guest co-host in 2013.

Navarro is a political strategist and commentator. Born in Nicaragua, she immigrated to the United States in 1980 at 8 years of age. She remains a registered Republican. She is a political commentator with expertise on Latin American, Florida and Hispanic issues.

Navarro was the National Hispanic co-chair for John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign and briefly served in the same role for Jon Huntsman in 2012. She has advised numerous federal and state campaigns in Florida and nationally.

Photo Credit: ABC/ Paula Lobo