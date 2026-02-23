Gab Pangilinan, Luke Street, & Javon King to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines— International producers GMG Productions, Crossroads Live, and Work Light Productions have announced the principal cast for the Manila leg of the "Jesus Christ Superstar" international tour. The Olivier Award-winning production will play a limited engagement at The Theatre at Solaire from May 2 to 31, 2026.

Leading the company are Luke Street as Jesus, Javon King as Judas, and Gab Pangilinan as Mary Magdalene. Ethan Hardy Benson joins them as Pilate, Grant Hodges as Caiaphas, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

This acclaimed iteration, which originated at London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Known for its rock-opera score—including hits like "Superstar" and "I Don’t Know How to Love Him"—the production offers a raw, modern psychological lens on the final weeks of Jesus’ life through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

UK-based Street's credits include "Bat Out of Hell" (UK Tour) and "Jersey Boys" (International Tour).

Green Room Award winner King is New York City and Melbourne-based, with credits including "Rent” (20th and 25th Anniversary Tours) and "Hairspray."

A prominent figure in Philippine theater, Pangilinan, won Best Leading Female Performance (Digital) at the 27th Asian Television Awards for "Still: A Musical Narrative Series." Her credits include "Pingkian: Isang Musikal," "The Last Five Years," and "Mula sa Buwan."

GMG Productions CEO Carlos Candal cited her casting as a testament to the "strength of Filipino theater talent."

Meanwhile, Benson's credits include "Rolling Thunder" (Off-Broadway) and "Tarzan."

Hodges’ credits include "Sweeney Todd” and "Jersey Boys." He also performed in the 50th anniversary tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar," which originally opened on Broadway in 1971.

Rounding out the principal cast is Thompson, whose credits include "Chicago" (Broadway tour) and "Drag: The Musical" (Off-Broadway).

"Jesus Christ Superstar" features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Tim Rice, direction by Timothy Sheader, choreography by Drew McOnie, production design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster, and music supervision by Tom Deering.

Photos: GMG Productions