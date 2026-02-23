Tomahawk to Play First Live Shows Since 2013

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tomahawk is returning to the road this summer for their first live performances in 13 years, with the month-long U.S. run marking the band’s 25th anniversary and reuniting Tomahawk with labelmates the Melvins for their first tour together since 2003’s “Geek Show” trek.

Featuring Duane Denison, Mike Patton, John Stanier, and Trevor Dunn, Tomahawk last toured in support of 2013’s Oddfellows before returning in 2021 with Tonic Immobility, which was released during the pandemic and never performed live.

Denison says of the upcoming outing: “In the spirit of the Olympics, Team Tomahawk has decided to rise up and go for the gold once again – also competing will be our cohorts the Melvins.”

“This tour is a no brainer. I can’t wait. A Melvins/Tomahawk trek will be a stone groove,” says Buzz Osborne, who brings the Melvins out in their four-piece incarnation featuring Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald, and Coady Willis.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. local time, with an Ipecac pre-sale available Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. local time (password: Flashback). Ticketing links are available here.

“A Huge Waste of Your Time and Money” 2026 U.S. Tour dates:

July 18 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

July 20 Austin, TX Emo’s

July 21 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

July 23 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

July 24 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

July 26 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

July 27 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

July 28 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

July 30 Boston, MA House of Blues

July 31 Buffalo, NY Electric City

August 1 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

August 3 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

August 4 Chicago, IL The Riviera Theatre

August 5 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

August 7 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

August 8 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

August 10 Portland, OR Pioneer Courthouse Square

August 11 Seattle, WA The Showbox

August 12 Seattle, WA The Showbox

August 14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

August 15 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

The Melvins also have a trio of headlining dates in the lead-up to the Tomahawk dates:

July 13 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

July 16 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

July 17 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House

About Tomahawk

Tomahawk is guitarist Duane Denison (the Jesus Lizard, The Unsemble, etc.), vocalist Mike Patton (Mr. Bungle, Faith No More, Fantômas, etc.), drummer John Stanier (Helmet, Battles, etc.), and bassist Trevor “field mouse” Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Fantômas, etc.)

They made their debut in 2001 with the self-titled Tomahawk. Following Mit Gas (2003) and Anonymous (2007), they dropped Oddfellows during 2013. It marked their best chart debut, reaching #9 on the Billboard Top Independent Albums Chart. For their 20th anniversary, they returned with their fifth full-length album, Tonic Immobility.

About the Melvins

Formed in 1983 in Montesano, Washington, the Melvins are led by Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover and currently featuring Steven McDonald (Redd Kross) and Coady Willis (Big Business, High on Fire). The band has released more than 30 albums across a four-decade career that helped shape the sound of heavy music. Their latest release, Tarantula Heart, arrived last year, with a new collaborative album with Napalm Death, Savage Imperial Death March, due this Spring.

Photo courtesy of Tomahawk