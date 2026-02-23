HAMNET, SINNERS, & More Win 2026 BAFTA Awards - Full List of Winners

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao's film about William (Paul Mescal) and Agnes (Jessie Buckley) Shakespeare, took home the award for Outstanding British Film at the 2026 BAFTA Awards.

The film received a total of 11 nominations, including Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Director, along with acting nods for Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, and Emily Watson. Buckley won in the acting category.

Other notable nominations included Wicked: For Good, which was nominated for Costume Design and Make-up and Hair, Ethan Hawke as Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart in Richard Linklater's Blue Moon, and Kate Hudson for the musical Song Sung Blue.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony was held on Sunday 22 February at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and broadcast as-live on BBC One and iPlayer and internationally, hosted by multi-award-winning actor, writer, producer and TV host, Alan Cumming.

2026 BAFTA Award Nominations and Wins

Best film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)

My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer)

Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)

A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)

Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)

Best film not in the English language

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbour

Best animated film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootropolis 2

Best children’s and family film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Best director

Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best original screenplay

I Swear – Kirk Jones

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Pillion – Harry Lighton

Best leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best leading actor

Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best supporting actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Watson – Hamnet

Best supporting actor

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Peter Mullan – I Swear

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best costume design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best make up & hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best special visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Best British short animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

British short film

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

Claire Binns

Fellowship

Dame Donna Langley

