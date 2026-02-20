Mumford & Sons to Embark on 'Prizefighter Tour' in Conjunction with New Album

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mumford & Sons’ new album, Prizefighter, is now available via Glassnote Records/Gentlemen of the Road. To coincide with the release of the album, Mumford & Sons will kick off their massive North American headline Prizefighter Tour in June.

Newly confirmed stops include New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park and Boulder’s Folsom Field, among many others. Special guests throughout the tour include CAAMP, Lord Huron, Sierra Ferrell, Marcus KING Band, Dylan Gossett and Medium Build.

Tickets for the North American tour will be available for pre-sale for AGORA members starting Tuesday, February 24 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, February 27 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

Mumford & Sons will have a limited number of student-priced tickets available for select shows*, expanding access for student fans. These will only be available to purchase in person at the box office on Friday, February 27 while supplies last.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show Prizefighter club, exclusive VIP merchandise & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit here.

Co-produced and co-written with The National’s Aaron Dessner, Prizefighter features collaborations with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton and Gigi Perez.

Mumford & Sons Confirmed Tour Dates

BOLD on-sale next Friday, February 27 at 10:00am local time

February 20—Tempe, AZ—Innings Festival

April 24—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena

April 25—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena

April 28—Brisbane, Australia—Entertainment Centre

April 29—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena

May 2—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena

June 2—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena||

June 4—Bozeman, MT—Bobcat Stadium|| (not a Live Nation date)

June 6—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field† (not a Live Nation date)

June 8—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡

June 9—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡

June 11—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field#

June 13—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium#

June 14—Pittsburgh, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake‡

June 16—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡

June 18—Syracuse, NY—Empower FCU Amphitheater‡

June 19—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live‡

June 20—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium+

June 22—Boston, MA—Fenway Park+

July 1—Groningen, Netherlands—Stadspark

July 2—Werchter, Belgium—Rock Werchter Festival

July 4—London, U.K.—BST Hyde Park^

July 5—Dublin, Ireland—Marlay Park

July 7—Rome, Italy—Rock in Roma

July 9—Berlin, Germany—Waldbuhne

July 31—Minneapolis, MN— Mystic Lake Amphitheater~

August 1—St. Charles, Iowa—Hinterland Music Festival

August 2—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater~

August 4—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena~

August 6—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino~

August 7—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena~

August 9—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center~

August 11—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 15—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion~

August 16—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival

September 12—Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—Rock in Rio

September 20—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena%

September 22—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater%

September 23—Madison, WI—Kohl Center %

September 25—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 29—Birmingham, AL—Coca-Cola Amphitheater%

October 1—The Woodlands, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion%

October 3—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater||

October 6—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum||

||with special guest Sierra Ferrell

†with special guests Sierra Ferrell and Dylan Gossett

‡with special guest Dylan Gossett

#with special guests Caamp and Dylan Gossett

+with special guests Lord Huron and Dylan Gossett

^with special guest The War on Drugs

~with special guest Medium Build

%with special guest Marcus KING Band

*Student tickets will be available in Bozeman, Boulder, Chicago, Rogers, Boston, Tampa and Charlottesville

photo courtesy of Mumford & Sons