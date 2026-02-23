Photos: Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe, and More in Rehearsal For ROMEO & JULIET at the Harold Pinter Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new photos have been released from the rehearsal room for Romeo & Juliet, starring Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Robert Icke, performances will begin at the Harold Pinter Theatre on Wednesday 18 March 2026 for a strictly limited 12-week season until Saturday 6 June 2026. A press night has been scheduled for Tuesday 31 March 2026.

Joining Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, John Proctor Is The Villain – Broadway, Tony Award Nominee) as Juliet and Noah Jupe (Hamnet, A Quiet Place, Honey Boy) as Romeo are Jamie Ankrah (Christmas Day – Almeida Theatre) as Peter, Dylan Corbett-Bader (King Lear – Wyndham’s Theatre) as Benvolio, Eden Epstein (Mary Page Marlowe – The Old Vic) as Lady Capulet, Alex Felton (All's Well That Ends Well – National Theatre) as Abraham, Clark Gregg (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Good Night, and Good Luck – Broadway) as Capulet, Ada Grey (Chicago Fire) as First Servant, Kasper Hilton-Hille (Troilus & Cressida – Shakespeare’s Globe) as Friar John / Mercutio, Aruna Jalloh (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy – Apollo Theatre, Royal Court & New Diorama Theatre) as Tybalt, John Marquez (Doc Martin) as Friar Laurence, Caroline Moroney (All's Well That Ends Well – Shakespeare’s Globe) Second Servant, Clare Perkins (Player Kings – Noël Coward Theatre) as Nurse, David Shelley (Player Kings – Noël Coward Theatre) as Apothecary/Montague, Lewis Shepherd (Dear England – National Theatre & Prince Edward Theatre) as Paris and Alexander Uzoka (Macbeth – Bristol Old Vic) as Gregory.

Joining director Robert Icke (Oedipus, The Doctor) on the creative team are set and costume designer Hildegard Bechtler (After the Dance – Olivier Award), lighting designer Jon Clark (The Lehman Trilogy – Tony Award), sound designer Giles Thomas (Kenrex), video designer Ash J. Woodward (Dear England), casting directors Julia Horan CDG & Jim Carnahan CSA (Oedipus), voice coaches Penny Dyer (Hello Dolly!) & Nick Trumble (Player Kings), fight director Kev McCurdy (Les Misérables), associate director Jack Bradfield (Player Kings), assistant director Neetu Singh (The Cherry Orchard), costume supervisor Sabia Smith (Othello), wigs, hair & make-up supervisors Campbell Young Associates (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) props supervisor Lily Mollgaard (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), and production manager Kate West (A Midsummer Night’s Dream).

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan