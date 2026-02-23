Apple Sets Release for New Thriller Series UNCONDITIONAL

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has landed Keshet 12’s new drama series Unconditional, from co-creators Adam Bizanski (Magpie) and Dana Idisis (On The Spectrum) from Keshet International, coming to the streamer this spring.

Produced by Spiro Films and starring Liraz Chamami (Bad Boy, Manayek) alongside newcomer Talia Lynne Ronn, the eight-episode thriller will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Friday, May 8, 2026, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 19. The thriller will premiere in Israel on Keshet 12 in April.

Unconditional follows a mother-daughter vacation turned nightmare when 23-year-old Gali (Ronn) is arrested for drug smuggling in Moscow. Her mother, Orna (Chamami), refuses to accept the charges — but her fight for Gali’s freedom pulls her into a deadly web of crime and corruption.

In addition to Ronn and Chamami, the ensemble cast includes French-Israeli singer-songwriter Amir Haddad “La Belle et La Boulanger) alongside Yossi Marshek (Yellow Peppers, Manpower), Evgenia Dodina (Invisible, Virgins) and Vladimir Friedman (Bad Boy).

Unconditional is written by Bizanski, and directed by Johnathan Gurfinkle (The Accursed). The series is produced for Keshet 12 by Spiro Films’ Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck (No Men’s Land, When Heroes Fly), who also executive produce alongside Bizanski, Idisis, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, Keshet International’s Keren Shahar, and Keshet 12’s Karni Ziv, Yuval Horowitz, and Eze Sackson. Keshet International is the international distributor for Unconditional.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple