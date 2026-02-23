Tickets to PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre to go on Sale Next Week

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paranormal Activity will play the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre for a strictly limited engagement this summer from June 9 – July 5, 2026.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are...Inspired by the iconic, terrifying film series, Paranormal Activity is a new story live on stage.

Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an unsettling intimacy only theatre can provide. Immersing audiences in an atmosphere of creeping dread, unseen forces, and psychological tension, Levi Holloway’s script offers a bold reinterpretation of the original, blending domestic horror with mind-bending theatricality. Felix Barrett, known for breaking boundaries between audience and performer, brings his signature visionary style to the production. With innovative staging and chilling soundscapes, Paranormal Activity invites audiences to witness the inexplicable up close—and feel the fear in real time.

Released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, the original Paranormal Activity is a master class in psychological terror. Reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation, the film became a global sensation, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide and kicking off a blockbuster franchise spanning seven feature films. Now, the legacy of fear comes to the intimate world of the theatre as the terrifying phenomenon transitions to the West End stage. Get ready to experience Paranormal Activity in real life.

Paranormal Activity is written by Levi Holloway (Broadway’s Grey House) and directed by immersive theatre pioneer and Punchdrunk’s founder and Artistic Director, Felix Barrett (Sleep No More).

Based on the Paranormal Activity films, first written and directed by Oren Peli and brought to screen by Blumhouse and Solana Films.