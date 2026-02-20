Netflix Acquires Mexican Stop-Motion Film I AM FRANKELDA

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix has acquired I Am Frankelda (Soy Frankelda), the stop-motion film from directors Arturo and Roy Ambriz, slated for release globally in 2026. Developed by the Ambriz brothers and their Mexico City-based studio, Cinema Fantasma, the film marks Mexico’s first-ever feature-length stop-motion production.

The Ambriz brothers are protégés of Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro, who served as their creative guide for the film. “Frankelda is a landmark in Mexican Stop-Motion animation and a true triumph of vision, tenacity and love for the craft," del Toro said in a statement.

The voice cast features Mireya Mendoza, Arturo Mercado Jr., and Luis Leonardo Suarez. The film recently secured a nomination for Best Independent Feature Film at the 53rd Annie Awards, which will be held this weekend on Saturday, February 21.

I Am Frankelda follows Frankelda in 19th-century Mexico, a gifted writer whose dark tales are ignored and dismissed. Forced to suppress her voice, she refuses to give up, even as many try to silence her. But when she is thrust into her subconscious, the very monsters she created come to life.

Guided by Herneval, a tormented prince trapped between dreams and nightmares, she must restore balance between fiction and reality before both realms collapse. Meanwhile, the sinister writer Procustes and his conspirators plot to seize control.

As Frankelda and Herneval grow closer, their bond becomes both a strength and a curse. To rewrite their fate, she must confront a love that defies existence and reclaim her power as a storyteller, before dark forces consume her imagination and reveal horrors beyond her creation.