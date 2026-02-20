Gregg Allman Documentary Coming to Theaters This Summer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The North American rights for Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul, a new documentary about the famed musician, have been acquired by U.S. independent film production and distribution company Subtext.

The company was launched in January 2026 by industry veterans Danielle DiGiacomo, Brian Levy, and Teddy Liouliakis to champion music-driven and culturally resonant cinema. This marks Subtext's inaugural release.

Directed by GRAMMY and Golden Globe Award-winning filmmaker James Keach and produced by Michael Lehman, the full-length feature documentary explores the life and work of Gregg Allman, co-founder and frontman of the Allman Brothers Band. Subtext plans to release the film in theaters this summer.

“Gregg Allman’s music is woven into the fabric of American culture, and this film captures both the artistry and the humanity behind the legend,” said Brian Levy of Subtext. “We’re proud to bring the film to American audiences, offering devoted fans rare insight and archival material while introducing Gregg’s legacy to a new generation.”

Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul traces Allman’s journey through personal tragedy and redemption. Told through never-before-seen interviews and rare performance archives, the film weaves an intimate portrait of Allman, candidly reflecting on the death of his brother and bandmate Duane, his battles with addiction, and the personal demons that shaped both his life and his music. The documentary also features rarely seen concert footage from the Allman Brothers.

Beyond the music, Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul explores what Gregg Allman and the Allman Brothers Band came to represent in American culture. It highlights how Gregg and the band rejected the racial divisions that defined much of the American South, grounding their sound in deep respect for Black musical traditions and collaboration with Black musicians at a time when integrated rock groups were rare.

The documentary also examines Allman’s complicated relationship with fame, including his highly publicized marriage to Cher, and how life in the public eye collided with his restless pursuit of authenticity.

James Keach's previous credits include 2005’s Academy Award-winning Walk the Line and documentaries like 2014’s Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me, 2019’s David Crosby: Remember My Name, and the GRAMMY Award-winning Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.

He also produced alongside longtime Gregg Allman manager Michael Lehman and Alex Komisaruk of PCH Films, as well as Emmy-, Golden Globe-, and GRAMMY Award-winning executive producers Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank (Music by John Williams, Faye, Laurel Canyon) of Amblin Documentaries, Douglas Banker of Five All in the Fifth, Michael Hughes and Greg C. Lake of DLP Media Group, Robert Stein, and Brian Levy and Theodore Liouliakis of Subtext. The film was made in association with Rolling Stone Films and is executive produced by Alexandra Dale, Head of Film and Premium Content for Rolling Stone.

“I am honored to have worked with Gregg and to have called him my dear friend,” says Michael Lehman. “This film captures his true essence, and it’s profoundly meaningful to be able to share his remarkable story with the world. Gregg’s music has outlived him and will bring joy to many generations in the future.”

“I personally connected to Gregg Allman in his close relationship to his brother and his battles with addiction,” says James Keach. “For me, Gregg’s incredible voice resonates not just in his music but in his humanity, in overcoming the murder of his father, the early death of his brother Duane, and his personal demons. His soulful voice and brilliant songs reflect a life of redemption and hopefully will inspire all who witness his journey.”

A founding role in the Allman Brothers Band, Gregg Allman was the award-winning author of modern standards as “Midnight Rider,” “It’s Not My Cross To Bear,” “Dreams,” and “Whipping Post,” His honors included the Allman Brothers Band’s 1995 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer