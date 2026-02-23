MARY POPPINS JR., THE GRINCH, PETER PAN JR. and More Set for The Children’s Theatre Of Cincinnati 2026–2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Four classic books take center stage as The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) has announced its 2026–2027 Season.

The 107th season will span productions at the restored Emery Theater, the Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage on Red Bank Road, and touring engagements in schools and community venues nationwide. The lineup includes four MainStage titles, five touring productions, and two Academy Live! student shows, including the North American premiere of 101 Dalmatians, The Musical.

Artistic Director Roderick Justice said, “Just because we create ‘theatre for young audiences,’ the magic was never meant to stop at childhood. If you've ever been a child or simply need a reminder of what it feels like to experience wonder, you will find just as much joy in a TCT production as the young imaginations sitting around you. You don't need to have a child to attend a TCT production. You were/are the child. And this season, we will bring your favorite childhood books to life!”

THE MAINSTAGE SEASON at The Emery Theater

The 2026–2027 MainStage Season will take place at the historic Emery Theater and will feature four family-focused titles.

DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS JR.

October 9–25, 2026

Directed by Roderick Justice and based on the books by P.L. Travers and the Disney film, the musical includes songs such as “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “A Spoonful of Sugar,” and “Step in Time.”

DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

December 4–20, 2026

Directed by Maddie Jones, the stage adaptation brings Dr. Seuss’s story of the Grinch and the Whos of Whoville to life during the holiday season.

PETER PAN, THE MUSICAL JR.

February 19 – March 7, 2027

Directed by Paula Rakestraw, this 60-minute version of the classic musical follows Peter Pan, Wendy, Captain Hook, and Tinkerbell to Neverland.

101 DALMATIANS, THE MUSICAL

April 16 – May 2, 2027

TCT will present the North American premiere of this musical adaptation direct from London’s West End. Directed by Roderick Justice, the production features Cruella de Vil and the well-known canine adventure.

TCT ON TOUR 2026–2027 Touring Season

TCT on Tour will travel to schools, libraries, and community venues nationwide.

GOLDILOCKS ROCKS!

Tours September 8 – October 30, 2026 & January 18 – May 2, 2027

An interactive one-woman show offering a musical twist on the classic fairy tale.

THE DAY BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Tours November 16 – December 20, 2026

A holiday story set at Santa’s Headquarters.

BAH HUMBUG!

Tours November 16 – December 20, 2026

A solo-actor adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

MARTIN'S DREAM

Tours January 18 – February 28, 2027

A one-man tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HENNY PENNY'S ADVENTURE

Tours March 8 – June 27, 2027

An interactive family production centered on friendship and teamwork.

TCT ACADEMY LIVE! Student Productions

TCT Academy Live! will present two student productions at the Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage.

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

November 6–14, 2026

Auditions: Thursday, July 30, 2026, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Open to ages 13–18

DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR.

Performances: May 6–15, 2027

Auditions: Saturday, January 23, 2027, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Open to ages 9–18

TICKETS, ENROLLMENT, & MORE INFO

Subscriptions for the 2026–2027 MainStage Season at the Emery Theater are available now. Single tickets go on sale Thursday, March 12, 2026. Information on TCT on Tour bookings, auditions, and TCT Academy enrollment is available at www.thechildrenstheatre.com.