Cynthia Nixon, Rachel Dratch, & More to Compete in CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! ALL-STARS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cynthia Nixon, Rachel Dratch, Mira Sorvino, and more are among the stars set to compete when CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! All-Stars returns to ABC next month. Once again hosted by Ken Jennings, the new season will premiere Friday, March 13, at 8:00 EST and stream on Hulu the next day.

The new episodes will feature the best and brightest celebrity players from the first three seasons returning to the Alex Trebek Stage to battle for $1 million for a charity of their choice.

The All-Stars lineup includes all three prior CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! champions — Ike Barinholtz (S1), Lisa Ann Walter (S2), and W. Kamau Bell (S3) — who will attempt to defend their titles against 18 of their most competitive fellow stars. These three champions will be seeded directly into the tournament semifinals.

The competing stars include Margaret Cho, Macaulay Culkin, Rachel Dratch, Mark Duplass, Sean Gunn, Mina Kimes, Cynthia Nixon, KATIE Nolan, Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter, Mo Rocca, Ray Romano, Tim Simons, Mira Sorvino, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn, Steven Weber and Roy Wood Jr.

The CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! All-Stars Tournament will air across 10 hour-long episodes consisting of six quarterfinals, three semifinals, and one final. Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive-produced by Michael Davies. Take a first look at the new season below.

Photo Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard