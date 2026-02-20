The Red Clay Strays Unveil New Headlining Shows in Boston, Atlanta, & Columbia

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Red Clay Strays have announced a new series of headline dates, including shows at Columbia, MD’s Merriweather Post Pavilion (July 30), Boston, MA’s TD Garden (August 1), and Atlanta, GA’s State Farm Arena (November 13).

Special guests include The Revivalists and Haley Reinhart (July 30, August 1) and Travis Tritt and Brent Cobb (November 13).

Diehard Strays Pre-sales begin Wednesday, February 25 at 9:00 am (local), with verified Strays Pre-sales following on Wednesday, February 25 at 12:00 noon (local). Strays Fanclub Presale starts Thursday, February 26 at 9:00 am (local). Local/Ticket Platform/Promoter/ETC Pre-sales begin Thursday, February 26 at 12:00 noon (local).

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 27, at 9:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

In 2026, The Red Clay Strays is set for top-billed festival performances at Georgetown, TX’s Two Step Inn (April 19), Indio, CA’s Stagecoach (April 24), and Louisville, KY’s Bourbon & Beyond (September 26), as well as some of their biggest headline shows thus far, including a one-night-only performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (August 9) and a two-night stand at Nashville, TN’s Bridgestone Arena (October 22-23).

In addition, the Mobile, AL-based band recently announced “The Red Clay Strays Fan Fest 2026,” the first-ever RCS fan festival set to take place at Rexford, MT’s Abayance Bay Marina on June 24-28. The five-night event will feature a headline show from The Red Clay Strays, the very special “Strays with Stories – Intimate Performances and Stories with The Red Clay Strays,” headline shows by Lukas Nelson and St. Paul & the Broken Bones, and much more. Tickets for “The Red Clay Strays Fan Fest 2026” are extremely limited; complete details can be found HERE.

The Red Clay Strays recently celebrated Valentine’s Day weekend with the premiere of “If I Didn’t Know You,” available everywhere now via HBYCO Records/RCA Records. Written by the multiple award-winning country rocker Drew Nix, the ballad is joined by an official music video directed by Matthew Coleman and co-starring avowed fans, superstar comedian Matt Rife and fitness influencer Mariah Morse.

The Red Clay Strays – Tour 2026

MARCH

17 – Houston, TX – Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

APRIL

19 – Georgetown, TX – Two Step Inn †

24 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach †

MAY

1 - Memphis, TN - RiverBeat Music Festival

24 – Norfolk, VA – Patriotic Festival

JUNE

13 – Columbus, OH – Buckeye Country Superfest †

24-28 – Rexford, MT – “The Red Clay Strays Fan Fest 2026” at Abayance Bay Marina

26 – Calgary, AB – Country Thunder Alberta †

JULY

11 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota Country Club †

17 – Twin Lakes, WI – Country Thunder Wisconsin †

19 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Frontier Days

30 – Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

AUGUST

1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden **

15 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair Grandstand

SEPTEMBER

6 – Aspen, CO – Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience †

26 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

OCTOBER

22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^

23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^

NOVEMBER

13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^^

† Festival Appearance

* w/ Special Guests The Revivalists and Haley Reinhart

** w/ Special Guests The Revivalists and Brent Cobb

^ w/ Special Guests Sierra Ferrell and Brent Cobb

^^ w/ Special Guests Travis Tritt and Brent Cobb

Photo Credit: Macie Coleman