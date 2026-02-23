Hunter Foster to Direct THE BODYGUARD At John W. Engeman Theater; Cast and Creative Team Announced

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cast and creative team for THE BODYGUARD, directed by Hunter Foster. Performances will begin Thursday, March 12, and run through Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Engeman Theater, 250 Main Street in Northport.

Foster, whose previous work at the Engeman includes South Pacific, will helm the production. He is joined by choreographer Krystyna Resavy, who also collaborated on South Pacific at the Engeman.

The creative team includes Jacob Stebly (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Megan Cohen (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig/Makeup Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Manager), Molly Conklin (Production Stage Manager), Jennifer Dolce (Director of Production), and Richard Dolce (Executive Producer).

Erica Burkett will star as Rachel Marron, with Blake Burgess as Frank Farmer and Sharaé Moultrie as Nicki Marron.

The cast also includes Bridget Bailey, Semih Bal, Jake Bartley, Madeline Benoit, Gabriel Bommarito, Jonathan Cobrda, Zeth Dixon, Shabazz Green, Zoie Lee, Ben McHugh, Juan Romero Muñoz, Naja Nicole, Bryn Purvis, Henrique Sobrinho, Kendall Stewart, and Eldridge Taylor Jr. Swings for the production are Faith Jordan Candino, Preston Karp, and Amare Tavarez.

Based on the film that produced one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time, THE BODYGUARD follows a former Secret Service agent hired to protect a global superstar. The stage adaptation features songs including “I'm Every Woman,” “So Emotional,” “Run to You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Ticket Information

Performances are Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $86 and are available by calling 631-261-2900, visiting engemantheater.com, or at the Engeman Theater Box Office, 250 Main Street, Northport.