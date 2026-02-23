Video: Watch a Preview from Episode 8 of INDUSTRY Season 4

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





HBO has shared a preview from the upcoming episode of the hit drama series Industry. Titled "Both, And," the eighth episode of Season 4 will air on Sunday, March 1, at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Check out the promo now.

Season 4 finds Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) at the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads. However, they are soon drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene.

As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

The Season 4 cast includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

Season three of Industry was nominated for a 2025 Critics' Choice Award for Best Drama Series. The show is created, written, and executive-produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

On Thursday, January 29, HBO and music platform Boiler Room came together to host a one-night-only event in New York City in celebration of the fourth season of HBO Original drama series Industry with cast members Myha'la, Marisa Abela, and more in attendance. Check out photos from the exclusive event here.





