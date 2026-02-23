HARRY STYLES Set to Host and Perform on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Harry Styles will return to “Saturday Night Live” on March 14, doing double duty as host and musical guest for the second time. The Grammy winner’s “Together, Together” tour launches this spring in support of his album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.,” due out March 6.

As previously announced, “SNL” will return this Saturday, Feb. 28, with Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie making his hosting debut on the episode and musical guest Mumford & Sons. New episodes continue March 7 with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Gorillaz.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), SNL streams live on Peacock. Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Styles' solo debut album, Harry Styles, was released in 2017 to critical acclaim, topping charts in more than 50 countries globally. His sophomore album, Fine Line, was released in 2019 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200, making him the first UK male artist to debut at number one with his first two albums. His most recent album, Harry's House, was released in 2022, and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, No.1 on the UK album charts, and No. 1 on the Spotify Weekly Top Albums Global charts.

