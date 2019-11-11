Scoop: Josh Lucas, Laurie Metcalf, Kristin Chenoweth and More to Appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 11/11 - 11/15

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."

Monday, November 11

Actress Kate Beckinsale; actor Josh Lucas; stand-up comedy performance by Andy Haynes

Tuesday, November 12

Actress Laurie Metcalf; actress/comedian Jenny Slate; musical performance by Billy Locket

Wednesday, November 13

Actress Beth Behrs; actor Sam Claflin; musical performance by Grace VanderWaal

Thursday, November 14

Actor Don Johnson; musical performance by Sleater-Kinney

Friday, November 15

Actress Cobie Smulders; actress/singer Kristin Chenoweth; musical performance by Kristin Chenoweth





