Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Thursday, May 16, 2019

May. 10, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Thursday, May 16, 2019"The Change Constant" -Sheldon and Amy await big news, on the series finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, May 16 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

"The Stockholm Syndrome" - Bernadette and Wolowitz leave their kids for the first time; Penny and Leonard try to keep a secret; Sheldon and Amy stick together; and Koothrappali makes a new friend, as the gang travels together into an uncharted future, on the series finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, May 16(8:30-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married. Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.

In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV Scoop



  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, May 31, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Sunday, June 2, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LIFE IN PIECES on CBS - Thursday, May 23, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LIFE IN PIECES on CBS - Thursday, May 30, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 15, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MILLION DOLLAR MILE on CBS - Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup