Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Thursday, May 16, 2019
"The Change Constant" -Sheldon and Amy await big news, on the series finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, May 16 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
"The Stockholm Syndrome" - Bernadette and Wolowitz leave their kids for the first time; Penny and Leonard try to keep a secret; Sheldon and Amy stick together; and Koothrappali makes a new friend, as the gang travels together into an uncharted future, on the series finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, May 16(8:30-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.
Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married. Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.
In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.
