Arizona Theatre Company Unveils 2026/2027 Season - PROOF, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More

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Arizona Theatre Company has unveiled its 59th season, a lineup of five mainstage productions that includes contemporary classics, a fan-favorite musical, and a World Premiere.

The 2026/2027 season will open with the Tony Award-and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Proof by David Auburn. The play follows Catherine as she copes with her world-renowned mathematician father's death,while proving her own genius and falling in love.

Little Shop of Horrors takes center stage next. With book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, this wildly popular sci-fi inspired musical tells the story of Seymour, a meek flower shop employee who discovers a mysterious plant that promises fame and fortune, but also has a taste for human blood. Packed with unforgettable songs and outrageous humor, Little Shop of Horrors is a monstrously entertaining theatrical treat.

Laughter, fun, and chaos continue with the international sensation, The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields. When an amateur theatre troupe attempts to stage a classic murder mystery, everything that can possibly go wrong ... does. From collapsing sets to missed cues to unconscious actors, this award-winning spectacle is perfect for the whole family.

August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean continues the season. Guided by the wise and mystical Aunt Ester, a young man embarks on a profound journey of redemption and self-discovery that connects his past, present, and future. The first chronological play in Wilson's monumental American Century Cycle, Gem of the Ocean is a powerful and poetic story that explores spirituality, responsibility and the search for freedom.

Finally, the season closes with the World Premiere of Killing Kit: A Shakespeare Murder Mystery, a thrilling new take on a real-life events. A web of secrets, rivalries, and ambition is untangled as a young Will Shakespeare is urged to solve the murder of his friend and rival Christopher "Kit" Marlowe. Written by NY Times Best Selling author and Hollywood executive producer John Stephens (Gotham, Gossip Girl, Gilmore Girls, The O.C.), Killing Kit invites audiences to help solve this original "true crime" story.