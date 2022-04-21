Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Tuesday, April 26, 2022
10:00-11:00 p.m. – TO TELL THE TRUTH: “627 (Cynthia Erivo, Donald Faison and Iliza Schlesinger)” (627) (Season Finale)
Cynthia Erivo, Donald Faison and Iliza Schlesinger make up the celebrity panel. Our celebrity guests grill this weeka??s panel featuring a Munchkin FROM a?oeThe Wizard of Oza?? film, aerial chains performer, grill master, maggot farmer and orchestra conductor.
Hosted by a?oeblack-isha?? star Anthony Anderson, a?oeTo Tell the Truth,a?? the funny reimagination of the beloved game show featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter FROM Andersona??s mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
ABCa??s a?oeTo Tell the Trutha?? won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot this summer in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.
Watch a recent episode here:
